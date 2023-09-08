Nate Diaz gives Jake Paul a harsh reality check as the YouTuber continues to brag about boxing knockdown

Nate Diaz and Jake Paul took part in a highly anticipated boxing match back on August 5. Their bout ended with 'The Problem Child' in control of the majority of the bout, even scoring a knockdown that nearly sent his opponent through the ropes.

This knockdown has become a topic of contention between the two men, with Jake Paul gloating about it. Meanwhile, Nate Diaz has scoffed at the significance of the knockdown, taking to Twitter to openly question what the younger Paul brother would have done after the knockdown in a real fight.

The implication is that a real fight would have been an MMA bout with a freer rule or an outright street fight. According to Diaz, Paul would have followed him to the ground after the knockdown, but in doing so, would have exposed himself to the dangers of getting choked out due to the strength of Diaz's Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

The back and forth between the two men comes off the heels of Jake Paul challenging the Stockton cult icon to an MMA fight, which Nate Diaz has claimed he will only accept if it is organized under his promotion, Real Fight Inc., instead of the PFL, to whom Jake Paul is signed.

Just yesterday, Diaz took to Twitter to insult Paul and the PFL, while gloating about the guillotine choke he had secured in the 10th round of their boxing match. He described Paul as an easy opponent and expressed a willingness to rematch him in either boxing or MMA.

Who will Nate Diaz fight next?

Nate Diaz hasn't signed with a specific promotion since his departure from the UFC. So the pool of available opponents is somewhat shallow, but he has expressed a desire to return to the promotion that made him a star, possibly to close out his rivalry with Conor McGregor in a trilogy bout.

The Irishman himself has flirted with the idea. Besides that, however, there has been little else on the Diaz front. While there are rumblings about him rematching Jake Paul in MMA, nothing has been official. However, as of now, either 'The Problem Child' or Conor McGregor will be his next potential foe.