Neil Magny gives class reaction to Ian Garry getting skewered by fans online - "I hope he's there for his kid" 

The Ian Garry-Neil Magny dynamic has generally been antagonistic. Nevertheless, despite the past strife between the two, Magny still empathized with Garry's personal life being attacked. Ahead of his UFC 297 bout with Mike Malott, the longtime welterweight refused to derive enjoyment from Garry's predicament.

While engaging in his UFC 297 Media Day duties, Magny offered his thoughts on Garry's situation. The Irishman's marriage to a woman 14 years his senior has drawn significant attention, and led to a whole host of trash talk from numerous UFC fighters. Magny, however, was not one of them. Speaking on the situation Magny said:

"Watching Ian Garry go through what he was going through, I was getting so much like... so many people reaching out to me like, 'Hey, look! Look at this! He's getting it, it's his turn.' And it's like, I don't enjoy this. What enjoyment am I gonna take from someone going through something that personal? I know what that meant to me a couple of months ago."

Not only did Magny not derive any enjoyment from Garry being the target of several UFC fighters and fans taking aim at his personal life, he also expressed goodwill for someone with whom he has had past issues:

"I hope he's able to figure it out. I hope he's there for his kid and move forward, past it, whatever. I wish the guy the best, but at the end of the day he's competition."

Currently, Magny is looking to rebound from his loss to Garry. Meanwhile, the Irishman is gearing up for a fight with Geoff Neal, with whom he has also had past issues, set to take place at UFC 298.

Was Ian Garry a Cage Warriors champion like Conor McGregor?

Ian Garry envisions himself as the heir apparent to Conor McGregor, destined to be Ireland's next torchbearer in MMA. While both men are trash-talking Irishmen who believe in the superiority of their skills, what other similarities do they have? As it turns out, Garry was also a Cage Warriors champion like his idol.

However, unlike McGregor, who was a two-division titleholder in Cage Warriors' featherweight and lightweight divisions, Garry was a lone champion, rising to the promotion's welterweight throne. But like McGregor, he never defended his title, as he signed with the UFC soon after winning the title.