“Nerves are always good” – Freddie Haggerty says he’s comfortable performing under pressure

Freddie Haggerty was able to embrace the pressure of making his ONE Championship debut last week at ONE Friday Fights 49.

The 19-year-old striker was well aware that his family name adds some additional weight on his shoulders, but it clearly was one that only filled him with excitement as he lived up to it with relative ease in Bangkok, Thailand.

His second-round finish over Dankalong Sor Dechapan opened his ONE Championship account in style, and he’s prepared for more magical nights inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post after a successful debut, Haggerty spoke about what making his debut was like and how he was able to cope with the nerves pre-fight:

“I wasn't really nervous until I got to the stadium and then in that back room the nerves started to come but nerves are always good it shows that you want it so much that you're not just here just to fight that you actually really want to win so yeah.”

Watch the full interview below:

Freddie Haggerty is motivated by his brother’s rise to two-sport dominance

Freddie Haggerty was able to maintain his family’s current win streak under the ONE Championship banner with a great display of finishing potential this past week.

Rather than feeling buried under the weight of expectations, he is motivated to make a name for himself in ONE whilst sharing the global stage with his older brother.

The success of two-sport world champion Jonathan Haggerty will have motivated a lot of strikers, and the same can certainly be said for his own blood.

You couldn’t ask for much more from a debut than what Haggerty delivered at ONE Friday Fights 49.

ONE Friday Fights will air live and free via ONE Championship’s YouTube channel every Friday in Asia primetime.