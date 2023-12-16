“Never faced a girl like me” – Anissa Meksen says Phetjeeja will be in for ‘a war’ when they collide on December 22

Christmas comes early for fight fans when seven-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion Anissa Meksen makes her return to the ring for a ONE world title fight that cannot be missed.

On December 22, the 35-year-old will step inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for a showdown with 206-win veteran Phetjeeja.

The winner will leave The Land of Smiles with the interim ONE atomweight kickboxing world championship wrapped around their waist.

The 21-year-old is undefeated under the ONE banner, dispatching her first four opponents undeniably impressively. However, Meksen believes that ‘The Queen’ has never faced an opponent quite like her.

“I respect her because she has good skills and she is a strong opponent, but she has never faced a girl like me,” Meksen told the promotion in a recent interview. “That’s why it will be a war.”

Like Phetjeeja, the 35-year-old is undefeated in ONE, putting her first three challengers away in a definitive fashion.

Anissa Meksen ready to remind ONE fans how dangerous she is

Anissa Meksen goes into her upcoming title tilt with wins over Marie Ruumet and Dangkongfah Banchamek in 2022.

‘C18’ has been out of action for the last year, but one only has to look at her social media to see that she has been training furiously while waiting for the perfect opportunity to return.

With Phetjeeja quickly becoming one of the most exciting fighters in the atomweight division, scoring four straight wins all by way of knockout, there’s no better time for Meksen to make her return and remind ONE Championship fans just how dangerous she is.

Who do you see leaving with ONE gold when Meksen and Phetjeeja clash inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE Fight Night 46 from your location. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch ONE Fight Night 46: Tawanchai vs. Superbon via pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.