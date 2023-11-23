"Never thought I'd see Khamzat and Netanyahu in the same side" - Marvin Vettori's weird list of potential opponents has fans in splits

Five months after losing a unanimous decision to Jared Cannonier, Marvin Vettori is itching to get back into the octagon.

Since starting his UFC career 7-2-1, Vettori has only been 2-3 in his last five outings, including a title fight loss to Israel Adesanya. Since losing his last fight, Vettori announced his urge to get back into fight camp on X.

However, the 'Italian Dream' used his tweet to display desperation to find an opponent in a unique and strange way. Marvin Vettori tweeted:

"How am I going to fight next? Getting that itch. Khamzat? Netanyahu? One eye guy? John Fury?"

Vettori's tweet perplexed fans, as Khamzat Chimaev was the only real name he seemed to call out. Fans speculated on the identity of the 'one eye guy' as well, with the consensus seeming to settle on the recently debuted Sharaputdin Magomedov.

Most notable and unusual on Vettori's callout list was Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Italian also included John Fury, father of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury.

With a post of Vettori's tweet being shared on the subreddit r/ufc, one fan commented:

"Never thought I'd see Khamzat and Netanyahu on the same side"

Under his post on Twitter, another commented:

"Knock out Netanyahu, and instead of becoming the UFC champion, you will become the Peoples Champion"

With a lot of content to work with, many fans chose to comment on the joking aspect of Vettori's tweet. Fan comments included:

"John Fury's unbeatable pal wouldn't try it"

"Netanyahu is the money fight"

"I want to see Shara Bullet vs Marvin. Shara called for this fight before."

However, some focused on the practical aspect of Vettori's message and commented on a potential fight with Chimaev. One fan wrote:

"You would crush that oversized welterweight"

