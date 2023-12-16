“New generation” - Featherweight kickboxing champ Chingiz Allazov expects big things from Johan Ghazali

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov has offered words of encouragement to rising superstar Johan Ghazali.

On February 24, Malaysian-American teenager Ghazali fought for the first time under the ONE Championship banner. He quickly made a name for himself by securing four consecutive Muay Thai wins, including three by KO/TKO.

Following his fourth promotional win, ‘Jojo’ was rewarded with a USD$100,000 contract to join the main roster after previously fighting at ONE Friday Fights events.

The 17-year-old’s first fight since his new deal was on December 8, when he dropped Edgar Tabares with a body shot to secure a first-round finish at ONE Fight Night 17.

Many people tuned into the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium event to see ‘Jojo,’ including ONE featherweight kickboxing king Chingiz Allazov. After seeing Ghazali’s impressive performance, Allazov had this to say in a video posted on ONE’s Instagram account:

“Congratulations, this is K.O., new generation. In future maybe, he big superstar. Yesterday, I said to him, I wish him all the best. Focus your life, focus your training. Respect your coach, family, amd he’ll go up.”

The replay of ONE Fight Night 17, including Johan Ghazali’s win against Edgar Tabares, can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

What’s next for Chingiz Allazov?

On January 13, Chingiz Allazov started the calendar year with a bang by knocking out Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title. Seven months later, Allazov defended his throne for the first time by winning a gritty war against Marat Grigorian by unanimous decision.

It’s unclear when and who Allazov will fight next. With that said, there have been interest from fans about seeing him fight the winner of the ONE Friday Fights 46 main event on December 22. This will notably be a featherweight Muay Thai world title bout between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon.

Other potential options are against the legendary Giorgio Petrosyan or super-fights against Regian Eersel and Jonathan Haggerty.