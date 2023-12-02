"New promoter right there" - Fans react to Mike Tyson's recent interaction with "the people's champ" Ryan Garcia

Boxing legend Mike Tyson's recent social media post with Ryan Garcia has riled up fight fans.

Earlier today, 'Iron Mike' posted numerous photos of him and 'King Ry.' In the post, he dubbed the 25-year-old the "people's champion":

"Always enjoy hanging with the people’s champ @RyanGarcia"

Garcia will make his boxing comeback on Saturday night against Oscar Duarte Jurado at the Toyota Center in Houston. This will be his first outing since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Gervonta Davis in April.

Interestingly, the former WBC interim lightweight champion is embroiled in a lawsuit with his promoter, Oscar De La Hoya, over a contract dispute. Despite this, De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions are promoting the event.

This led to some awkward moments during the event's pre-fight press conference where 'King Ry' called out his 'Golden Boy,' saying that the boxing legend was hoping for him to lose the fight.

Tyson's meet-up with the surging contender ahead of his comeback fight has brought a tint of positivity to an otherwise sour lead-up. The social media post where the duo can be seen spending some quality time together has sparked numerous fan reactions online.

Oscar De La Hoya explains tweet about Ryan Garcia's mental health

Following Ryan Garcia's outburst at the press conference for his fight against Oscar Duarte Jurado, Oscar De La Hoya took to X to note his concerns for 'King Ry's' mental health.

Now, during a recent media interaction, the boxing legend has finally revealed what concerns prompted the social media post.

"As a friend, as a person, as a promoter, as everything, you know. I don't know. Sometimes I think that that's not him," De La Hoya said. "You know, it is like, what's going on? Why are we beefing... Maybe it is the nerves, but he said it himself, out of his mouth, the issues he's been having... I'm just concerned. He should focus on this fight, focus on his training, and get the job at hand done... It's a genuine concern."

Catch Oscar De La Hoya's comments about Ryan Garcia below (1:42):