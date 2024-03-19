"Next to get a knee to the face!" - Fans react to Sean O'Malley teasing fight with FaZe Clan Call of Duty player

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently met up with a FaZe Clan member, Swagg, and teased a fight against the gaming YouTuber.

Swagg, a professional esports player and a member of FaZe Clan's competitive team, is often seen playing and streaming the popular video game Call of Duty. He posted a picture of himself with O'Malley and claimed that the champ told him he was next up.

Swagg wrote on X:

"He said I'm next up @SugaSeanMMA"

Fellow FaZe Clan member FaZe Santana, reacted to the post and hilariously predicted that FaZe Swagg would get kneed in the face, saying:

"Next to get a knee to the face!"

Other fans offered their thoughts, with some even offering their condolences to Swagg, with comments like:

"Rip swagg [tombstone emoji]"

"You Scump wanna be... .."

Fans react to Sean O'Malley and FaZe Swagg's interaction on X. [Image via X]

Merab Dvalishvili hits back at Sean O'Malley for his comments about a potential matchup

Sean O'Malley commented on a potential matchup against Merab Dvalishvili for his second title defense. On the TimboSugaShow, O'Malley envisioned facing Dvalishvili with his teammate and former champion Aljamain Sterling and coach Ray Longo in attendance. O'Malley said:

"I just close my eyes and I cannot wait to see Merab [Dvalishvili] standing across from me. Seeing Aljo [Sterling] just frowning in the corner and seeing Matt Serra just sad with Ray Longo... Like f**k, it's about to happen again."

The No.1 ranked contender hit back, took to his Instagram stories, and vowed to defeat 'Sugar' and win the belt. He wrote:

"Well keep your eyes closed dreamer ... enjoy your time with that belt...cause when you open your eyes, the only ones who will be frowning are you and your coach Tim when they strap that belt around me . [mechanical arm emoji]"

A screenshot of Dvalishvili's story on Instagram with his comments. [via Instagram]