"Next on Joe Rogan’s Fear Factor" - Fans react as Tracy Cortez and Alexandre Pantoja try insect tacos blindfolded

Fans have reacted to Tracy Cortez and Alexandre Pantoja trying insect tacos blindfolded.

In a recent clip uploaded on ESPN MMA's official Instagram page, Cortez and Pantoja were seen trying food while being blindfolded ahead of UFC Mexico. The two fighters had to taste the food and guess what it was.

The video was quick to garner a lot of attention on social media and fans flooded the comments section of the post. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Next on Joe Rogan's Fear Factor"

"Licking the plate while saying you hope [Brandon] Moreno wins is crazy"

"Pantoja wants his protein intake at all costs"

When Tracy Cortez addressed rumors surrounding her dating Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa's rumored relationship with Tracy Cortez drew a lot of attention in 2023. Cortez went through a rough patch in her personal life as speculation about the reasons behind her split with UFC fighter Brian Ortega ran wild on social media.

A post on Costa’s X account fueled the fire further. While the MMA community wondered if the Brazilian and Cortez were in a romantic relationship, the 30-year-old flyweight put the speculations to rest during an interview with Andrew Whitelaw of Sportskeeda MMA.

Ahead of her September 16 showdown against Jasmine Jasudavicius, Cortez told Whitelaw that Costa, his fiancee, and Cortez had a laugh together when they got to know about the rumors:

"Again, I don't know what it is. I don't know what it is. But, for some reason, I can't take a photo with anybody because people will just run with whatever imagination they have in their head. But, I had a good laugh at it. Him [Paulo Costa] and his wife, or fiancee, video-chatted me... They called me... I was like, 'Man, you know what?' I said, 'I don't care. Run with it. It's funny. It's bringing people in. Do what you gotta do. But, just let's clear the air once everything settles'... It was literally just a picture."