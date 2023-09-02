Next UFC card: Here's everything you need to know about next week's pay-per-view event featuring Israel Adesanya

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is set to headline UFC 293 next week against Sean Strickland. The upcoming pay-per-view will take place on September 10 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

It will mark the UFC's sixth visit to Sydney and the first since 2017. In the main event, Israel Adesanya will put his title on the line for the first time in his second stint and sixth overall. The champion is raring to assert himself on the division once again and the challenge ahead is in the form of No.5 ranked contender Sean Strickland.

Strickland has strung together a couple of strong wins and will hope to do justice to his first ever title shot.

In the co-main event, No.6 ranked heavyweight Tai Tuivasa will take on the No.8 ranked Alexander Volkov. Sydney native Tuivasa is looking to bounce back from a two-fight losing skid. A second heavyweight bout featuring the unranked Justin Tafa and Austen Lane will follow.

Manel Kape will take on Felipe dos Santos in the only flyweight match of the night. Meanwhile, the light heavyweight division will be represented on the main card by Tyson Pedro vs Anton Turkalj and a prelims bout between Carlos Ulberg and Jung Da-un.

Australian lightweight Jamie Mullarkey will take on John Makdessi on the preliminary card as well.

Israel Adesanya dismisses UFC rankings, says "I wouldn't give a s**t"

Israel Adesanya had a minor blip in his middleweight reign with Alex Pereira's victory over him, but he regained the championship emphatically in the rematch and is ushering in a new era of dominance.

In an interview with his sponsors, Stake, Israel Adesanya disregarded the UFC rankings as perfunctory. He is currently ranked No.5 on the pound-for-pound list.

“I never check [the rankings], I just scroll past that. I know that I’m the best. Why would you give a f—k about someone’s opinion about you? I am the best. You need to be player one in your own life, people should see themselves as player one. When it’s all said and done, they still might have me as No. 10 on the list, but I wouldn’t give a s—t. Those who love me and appreciate my art, and how I express myself with my art and in life can enjoy the things I’ve left behind.” [h/t MMA Mania]

A win against Sean Strickland should perhaps propel him back to the top of the P4P rankings alongside Alexander Volkanovski and Jon Jones.