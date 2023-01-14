NFL presenter hilariously confuses UFC commentator with Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola

It wouldn't be a stretch to refer to UFC commentator Jon Anik as the promotion's main play-by-play commentator. The wordsmith has received well-deserved praise of late, arguably having his best year in 2022.

He recently appeared on Brendan Schaub's Food Truck Diaries show and was hilariously mistaken for Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in an Instagram photo from the episode.

NFL presenter Phil Murphy saw Jon Anik's post online and declared his confusion in the comments section. He said the following:

"I swore you were Pep Guardiola for a second... which my wife can confirm is a compliment"

Jon Anik was declared as 'the best play-by-player commentator in MMA history' by fellow commentator Joe Rogan after Anik's iconic choice of words moments prior to Leon Edwards' head kick knockout of Kamaru Usman at UFC 278.

Edwards was being dominated for the majority of the fight and with less than two minutes left in the final round, it appeared he was set to lose.

Rogan and Daniel Cormier, who were calling the fight alongside Anik, began to speculate whether Edwards had resigned to a decision loss to Usman, which prompted Anik to say the following:

"But that is not the cloth from which he is cut..."

Jon Anik reveals the scariest knockout he has seen commentating on a UFC event

Jon Anik has been the lead play-by-play commentator for all UFC pay-per-view events since 2017. His popularity has risen exponentially in recent years, and aside from his own growing podcast, Anik has been featured on several other major MMA podcasts.

Most recently, he appeared on Michael Bisping's Believe You Me podcast and was asked to name the most brutal knockout he has seen while commentating at a UFC event.

The ever-present Anik has witnessed the majority of the best moments in the promotion over the last 5 years, but one knockout, in particular, stood out in his mind.

Jon Anik said:

"Francis Ngannou knocked out Alistair Overeem, I thought Overeem was deceased. I don't even know if I could come up with a second knockout, honestly. I didn’t think [Overeem] was going to come back from that. I mean, it looked like his neck broke. That was the scariest one for me for sure."

