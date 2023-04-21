Niclas Larsen wishes Jonathan Haggerty well against Nong-O Hama: “I think it’s a big challenge”

One of the biggest story points of ONE Fight Night 9 is Jonathan Haggerty heading into the biggest fight of his career.

Although Haggerty is a former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, his world title challenge against Nong-O Hama is considered a career-defining bout in the British star’s professional journey.

Nong-O, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, is already among one of the greatest Muay Thai fighters in history. A win for Haggerty on Friday will cause a seismic shift in the sport’s landscape.

Niclas Larsen, the No.5-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender, is well aware of the opportunity waiting for Haggerty at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. In an interview with ONE Championship, Larsen said:

“Nong-O and Haggerty are two of my favorites. I think it’s a very, very big step for Haggerty. And I wish him the best for this. Nong-O is, just, wow. I think it’s a big challenge for Haggerty.”

Jonathan Haggerty is one of the best British strikers of his generation and he achieved global acclaim when he snatched the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title when he beat the legendary Sam-A Gaiyanghadao in 2019.

The 26-year-old is also on a solid run of form, heading into ONE Fight Night 9 with three straight wins against Taiki Naito, Mongkolpetch Petchyindee, and Vladimir Kuzmin.

Nong-O, however, is nothing short of dominant in ONE Championship. The Thai icon is a perfect 10-0 in the promotion, 8-0 in his world title fights, and is on a current streak of five straight knockouts.

ONE Fight Night 9 will be streamed live and for free on Prime Video in North America.

Poll : 0 votes