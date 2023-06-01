Nieky Holzken boasts about his son’s incredible start to kickboxing career

Kickboxing legend Nieky Holzken is excited to see that his son Geraldo is steadily building a career in the sport.

‘The Natural’ recently shared that his son has had an incredible start to his kickboxing career, going undefeated in the matches he has competed in so far.

The multi-time Dutch kickboxing world champion told ONE Championship in an interview that it is an incredible feeling to see one of his family members following in his footsteps and experiencing early success.

Nieky Holzken said:

“It's difficult, but if you listen, it works. He has had 26 fights and 26 wins, so it's a very good start for him. But in the last six months he's had time off for training. He still trains, but not as much as in the last few years.”

Check out one of the posts of Holzken’s son on Instagram below:

While he is looking over the career of his son, Nieky Holzken is still busy attending to his own. He is set to see action once again on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

The 39-year-old fighter will face off against Arian Sadikovic of Germany in a lightweight kickboxing clash. The contest comes more than a year since Nieky Holzken was in ONE action, when he lost to Thai fighter Sinsamut Klinmee in a short-notice Muay Thai fight.

At ONE Fight NIght 11, ‘The Natural’ is out to get back to his winning ways and make another run at the world title currently held by Surinamese-Dutch world champion Regian Eersel.

Looking to frustrate him is Arian Sadikovic, who is coming off his own failed attempt at the world title against Eersel in his last fight in April 2022.

ONE Fight Night 11 is available free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

