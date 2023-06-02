Nieky Holzken grateful for family and everything he has achieved: 'I'm a blessed man'

At this point in his legendary career, Nieky Holzken doesn’t need to keep fighting.

The Dutch striking icon, a multi-time kickboxing world champion, has already set life up for his family thanks to his success, but that hasn’t taken away his passion and desire to compete on the global stage of ONE.

At ONE Fight Night 11 on June 9, ‘The Natural’ will step inside the Circle for his first fight of 2023.

After suffering defeat to Sinsamut Klinmee at ONE X last year, Holzken is motivated to return to winning ways against Arian Sadikovic inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

A victory over Sadikovic will take him to 95 career wins, five short of his ultimate target of 100.

And with his fire to compete still burning brighter than ever, he's always keen to level up every day until he achieves his goal.

In an interview with ONE Championship ahead of his return, Nieky Holzken spoke about how he has reaped the rewards of all of his success and is grateful for everything that he has:

"I'm a father of two healthy children. And I’m lucky to have a happy marriage already. 16 years. I have two cars, and I have two houses. I have everything that I need. I can eat every day. So, I'm a blessed man."

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription on Friday, June 9.

