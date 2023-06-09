Nieky Holzken positive he’ll gain ‘a great victory’ over Arian Sadikovic: 'I want to perform at my best'

Nieky Holzken will resume his quest of gaining 100 career wins when he returns at ONE Fight Night 11 later this week.

The Dutchman is nearing his goal with 94 professional victories to his slate, and he hopes to take the next step in attaining triple figures against German superstar and former lightweight kickboxing world title challenger Arian Sadikovic this Friday, June 9.

He was last seen inside the circle during the organization’s 10-year anniversary event, ONE X, coming up short against Thai phenom Sinsamut Klinmee.

To his credit, however, Nieky Holzken had a switch of opponents at the final hour.

But with everything in motion now, he is ready to resume one final surge up the lightweight kickboxing realm of the Singapore-based organization.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with SCMP MMA, the fighter nicknamed ‘The Natural’ shared:

“I want to perform at my best while I can. I trained very hard. [My] conditioning is good. Sparring went good, [with] no injury. I'm used to Bangkok, so I think it'll be a great victory.”

Putting on a solid performance inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium could be just what he needs to get a third shot at Regian Eersel’s ONE lightweight kickboxing gold.

However, Nieky Holzken does not undermine what his opposite number brings to the ring, especially after being thoroughly impressed by ‘Game Over’s’ output in his fight against Eersel.

He added:

“I think it was a good fight. I think Eersel underestimated him, and I think you should never underestimate an opponent.”

Fans in North America with an active Amazon Prime membership can catch Nieky Holzken’s war against Arian Sadikovic at ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free this June 9.

