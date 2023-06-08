Nieky Holzken has his prediction set for ONE Fight Night 11

Kickboxing legend ‘The Natural’ Nieky Holzken made his prediction for his fight at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

The Dutch striker returns under the kickboxing ruleset after fighting his last two fights in Muay Thai. Excited to be back in familiar territory, Holzken is confident he’ll get the win on June 9.

‘The Natural’ took to Instagram this week to share the following message with his fans:

“Fightweek has arrived… I only smell victory this Friday. ⏳ #OneFightNight11 Watch it live on @primevideo 👀.”

Fans are super hyped to see the lightweight battle between Holzken and Arian Sadikovic, which takes place on Friday, US primetime, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

They are set to fight for three rounds in order to get their names etched alongside the top names in the division.

For Holzken, this next year might be his last run for a world title so fans only want to see him succeed and achieve his dreams. They rallied behind him on Instagram with messages of support, encouragement, and love. Check out some of their reactions below:

The former Glory Kickboxing world champion may be one of the toughest competitors in his division. He’s unafraid to brawl and take chances when he fights, but does so with strategic and technical competence.

Before joining ONE Championship, ‘The Natural’ already made a name for himself in the kickboxing scene. Incredibly, he amassed more than 90 wins in over 110 fights, and won multiple world titles under the world’s premier kickboxing league.

This year, he hopes to add one more belt to his collection before officially hanging up the gloves. So fans are hopeful that he puts on a great performance worthy of a championship nod.

North American fans can watch Nieky Holzken and all fight night events live and for free via Amazon Prime Video.

