Nieky Holzken reveals what might have led to his downfall versus Sinsamut 

Throughout his legendary career, Nieky Holzken has proved time and time again that he won’t back down from any challenge or opponent.

While this approach has made him a fan-favorite each and every time he steps inside the circle, sometimes it can backfire.

At ONE X last year, the Dutchman competed on the biggest card in the history of ONE Championship in search of his third consecutive win.

After his opponent, former lightweight kickboxing title challenger, Islam Murtazaev, was forced to pull out of the fight, ‘The Natural’ chose to stay on the card against a replacement opponent.

Facing off with Sinsamut Klinmee meant that Holzken had no time to adjust to facing a completely different opponent under a different ruleset.

Taking on Sinsamut under the Muay Thai ruleset, the kickboxing legend revealed that the multiple changes to his approach might have led to some issues in the fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he reflected on the fight and how his preparations were not geared towards fighting someone in four-ounce gloves:

“I was in very good shape. Everything was working out very well. The low kicks were on point. My conditioning was on point after the first round. I wasn’t tired. The only thing was that I had a game plan for Islam with 10-ounce gloves.”

He added:

“And that fight was with four-ounce gloves, which changes everything. Your defense is very different than with 10-ounce gloves.”

After over a year away from competition, Nieky Holzken will return at ONE Fight Night 11 to face Arian Sadikovic inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire event will air live and free on June 9 for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Poll : 0 votes