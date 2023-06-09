Nieky Holzken reveals the secret to his insane cardio

Kickboxing pioneer Nieky Holzken revealed the secret to his insane cardio to a fan this week.

The best fighters in the world like Regian Eersel or Demetrious Johnson are some of the most entertaining athletes to watch because they never seem to gas out - Holzken included.

His aggressive and explosive fighting style requires him to have the stamina and endurance to deliver performances at the highest level. Obviously, fans want to know how he covers all those elements while maintaining power during fights.

Here’s the exchange of Holzken replying to a fan on Reddit’s 'Ask Me Anything' this week:

“How often do you train strength & conditioning and how often do you train cardio every week? Also what’s your favorite way to train cardio for kickboxing?”

“I do alot of cardio and 2 times strength in a week i like airbike and sprints.”

Reddit's Q&A

Nieky Holzken’s stamina will be tested once again when he returns to action on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

He has come out of the woodwork to ensure Regian Eersel, the reigning ONE lightweight kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, doesn’t keep his belt for long. But in order to do that, ‘The Natural’ must get past Arian Sadikovic in an emphatic fashion.

Sadikovic is considered to be one of the most dangerous fighters in the division for his abrasive fighting style. Although he’s less experienced than Holzken, ‘Game Over’ can definitely hold his own. The German striker made a massive statement in his ONE debut by defeating Mustapha Haida by dominant decision to land him a world title shot against Eersel in April 2022.

Like Holzken before him, Sadikovic came up short in his attempt to claim the lightweight kickboxing throne, so he’s also very keen on meeting Eersel once again.

ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov goes live in front of a large crowd at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Thailand on June 9. Fans in Canada and the U.S. can watch the full event card live and for free with an Amazon Prime membership.

