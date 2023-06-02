Nieky Holzken sheds light on post-retirement life: “I already started with it”

Despite all his success throughout his legendary career, Nieky Holzken is still motivated to keep training, improving, and competing.

Whilst he has already set himself and his family up for life, feeling blessed with everything that he has built, the fire still burns brighter than ever inside of him.

In search of victory number 95, the Dutchman will make his return to the Circle at ONE Fight Night 11 on Friday, June 9.

Facing off with Arian Sadikovic in his first fight in over a year, ‘The Natural’ is still trying to challenge himself each day but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t got one eye on his life away from competing.

Though he is in no rush to step away from the elite level of kickboxing, Nieky Holzken revealed in an interview with ONE Championship that he has been setting himself up for when he does decide to call time on his career.

Holzken said:

"I already started with it. I have my own gym with a couple of hundred students and fighters, A-class fighters and B-class fighters, guys who fight for World Titles and European Titles. So, I already have my base for when I retire with kickboxing.”

By the looks of it, the gloves that he straps on aren’t being hung up for good anytime soon. But if he does decide to call time on his glorious career, the foundation that he has built would set him up for a seamless transition onto the next stage of his career.

ONE Fight Night 11 will air live and free for North American viewers with an Amazon Prime subscription.

