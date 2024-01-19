“No chance for Takeru” - Fans have utmost confidence Superlek Kiatmoo9 will retain flyweight kickboxing throne against Takeru

Fans have voiced their support for Superlek Kiatmoo9 ahead of his upcoming kickboxing bout against Takeru Segawa.

On January 28, Takeru will make his highly-anticipated ONE debut when the promotion takes a trip to Tokyo, Japan, for ONE 165 at Ariake Arena. The Japanese superstar was initially scheduled to face Rodtang Jitmuangnon before an injury led to Superlek replacing him and putting his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line.

ONE recently shared a video on Instagram of Superlek preparing for the ONE 165 main event. The social media post featured the following caption:

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with supportive messages for Superlek:

“Superlek has 22 fights ( 18 Muay Thai and 4 Kickboxing ) in the last 5 years while Takeru has 6. Takeru will never fight Superlek under Muay Thai rules as Takeru will get sliced in less than 2 minutes.”

“Sueperlek the war machine! 🙌👊🏌🏻🚀🪐🇹🇭✨️”

“No chance for Takeru”

“🤜🦵🥊👨👑🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥His body was ready to crush his throne aspirant”

“With Superlek ⚡️ Like always”

“Superlek 🔥”

Takeru Segawa previews upcoming fight against Superlek Kiatmoo9

Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Takeru Segawa has everything needed to be one of the most action-packed fights of the year. The question is, who will emerge victorious on January 28? Takeru believes his upcoming kickboxing bout could come down to his punches against Superlek’s kicks.

Takeru had this to say during an interview with ONE:

“He has been fighting in Muay Thai for a long time, possessing Muay Thai techniques and strong kicks. In terms of the match content, I believe it will be a battle between my punches and Superlek's kicks.”

Superlek Kiatmoo9 will be riding momentum heading into ONE 165 after going 5-0 in 2023 between kickboxing and Muay Thai. Meanwhile, Takeru Segawa fought once in the previous calendar year, a world title-winning knockout against Bailey Sugden at MTGP Impact in Paris.