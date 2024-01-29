"No chicks? Down bad", "Worse than Ian Garry" - Fans react as Colby Covington drops latest video without the usual entourage of paid models

Colby Covington is known to have sponsorships from a number of companies, such as MyBookie and Bang! Energy. He frequently appears posing alongside models on social media for promotional purposes.

As part of the larger-than-life character he plays, Covington usually hires scantily dressed models for his promos. However, in a recent post for MyBookie, an online sportsbook and betting platform, 'Chaos' features by himself, prompting a slew of fan reactions.

Soon after the polarizing UFC welterweight posted the clip online, fans flocked to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan mocked the former interim UFC welterweight champion's loss to reigning titleholder Leon Edwards at UFC 296 last year, writing:

''Bro lost his ladies to Leon.'

Another fan claimed that Covington perhaps can't afford to pay models to appear in his promotional clips anymore:

''No chicks? Down Bad''

One fan opined that 'Chaos' is worse than Ian Garry, a fellow UFC welterweight who Covington has strong beef with:

"Bro is worse than Ian Garry"

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions to Colby Covington's post on Instagram

When Colby Covington claimed Travis Kelce "sold his soul to the devil"

Colby Covington has taken a strong stance against American football player Travis Kelce, claiming that the Kansas City Chiefs star "sold his soul" for financial gain.

In a recent interview with American political commentator Tucker Carlson, Covington slammed Kelce for pushing the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. He stated that in order to promote Pfizer, a US-based pharmaceutical business, and its new COVID-19 immunization shots, Kelce inked a multi-million-dollar contract.

Covington said:

"You've got Travis Kelce, who's Mr. Pfizer, who's telling people... He's paid and bought for by Satan himself, pretty much. He sold his soul to the devil. And he's telling people, 'Get the double [vaccine] jab!'''

He continued:

"I'm not saying I'm for or against vaccines. But if you get one jab, shouldn't you make sure that it's safe? There's not going to be any side effects from that one?''

Catch Colby Covington's comments below (3.32):