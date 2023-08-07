"No class" - Sean Strickland's insensitive take on 'they/them' pronouns gets mixed reactions on MMA Twitter

By now, fans know Sean Strickland to be one of the most controversial figures in all of MMA. The UFC middleweight has drawn significant attention in recent memory due to his provocative political statements. Doing so spiked his popularity to new heights.

Now, he is one of the most followed fighters on social media due to his tendency to say anything and everything to keep his name in the news cycle. Thus, it should come as no surprise that his latest Instagram shenanigans have drawn the attention of the fans, to mixed results, no less.

Sean Strickland took to Instagram, where he posted a picture of two conjoined twins, claiming that they are the only people he would ever refer to by the gender neutral pronouns of 'they/them.' He did so in both mockery of non-binary identities and a play on words as 'they' and 'them' usually denote more than one person.

Strickland's story was reposted on Twitter, where fans couldn't agree on how to regard it. One fan, however, expressed clear disgust over the next reported UFC middleweight title challenger, saying:

"No class"

Another fan posted a picture of 'Tarzan' unconscious on the mat after Alex Pereira knocked him out, writing:

"Bozo"

Some, however, supported Strickland, with one fan of his saying:

"Im glad he a g"

Another fan reflected a similar sentiment:

"He spittin tho"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions

Why is Sean Strickland reportedly next in line for the UFC middleweight title?

While initial plans were for Dricus du Plessis to face Israel Adesanya for the UFC middleweight title, the promotion's plans were derailed by an injury suffered by the South African.

This will prevent him from being ready to fight 'The Last Stylebender' at UFC 293, which would have been a quick turnaround.

Spinnin Backfist @SpinninBackfist UFC 293 MAIN EVENT IS HERE



Sean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya will headline



only a few small details left to be worked out before being announced.



credit @SpinninBackfist & @JackMacCFB UFC 293 MAIN EVENT IS HERESean Strickland vs Israel Adesanya will headline #UFC293 in Sydneyonly a few small details left to be worked out before being announced.credit @SpinninBackfist & @JackMacCFB pic.twitter.com/zNacBwYnAA

Adesanya is expected to feature on the card, as it takes place in Australia, which is close, both geographically and culturally, to his adopted homeland of New Zealand.

So with Dricus du Plessis currently out of commission, the middleweight kingpin called out Sean Strickland, who, reports indicate, is next in line.