“No guts no glory, right?” - Jackie Buntan celebrates her fighting art on Muay Thai Day

Combat sports has had a rough upbringing only for it to become one of the most professional sports industries in the world today and it has seen a ton of its greats rise through the ranks through hard work and otherworldly determination.

Such is the case for ONE Championship star Jackie Buntan who started her Muay Thai career in the amateur circuit back in 2016 before making her way to the big leagues.

Buntan eventually made her way to the world’s largest martial arts promotion as a pro in 2021 and has shared the ONE Circle with the likes of Ekaterina Vandaryeva, Wondergirl, and Amber Kitchen plus her first-ever knockout win against Diandra Martin.

With so much success under her belt, Buntan recently joined the world in celebration of Muay Thai Day which happened this past Tuesday, February 6 via Instagram:

“Happy Muay Thai Day. This path can either make or break you. I was lucky enough to start this art form at 11 years old and I’ve allowed myself to surrender to the whole journey- the ups, the downs and all that comes in between. You find so many beautiful lessons as you nurture your craft. No guts no glory right?"

Jackie Buntan eyeing even more successful 2024

It is no secret that Buntan is among one of the promotion’s blue-chip prospects after taking on Smilla Sundell for the inaugural ONE women’s strawweight Muay Thai world championship in April 2022, and despite the defeat, fans continue to support her in her quest for greatness.

The Team Boxing Works product then responded with two big wins against the aforementioned Kitchen and Martin and is looking forward to increasing her winning streak this year.