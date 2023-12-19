“No one knows you” - Umar Nurmagomedov perplexed by UFC bantamweights allegedly refusing to call him out for a fight, fans react

Umar Nurmagomedov wants to take on his entire division and used social media to put his UFC compatriots on blast.

The 16-0 professional mixed martial artist is currently the number 14 ranked bantamweight in the UFC as of this writing. However, he has largely not competed this year though and seems a bit frustrated at the inactivity.

Via his personal X account @UNmgdv, Umar Nurmagomedov said:

"Plz someone explain to me Why no one calls my name for fight ? Bantamweight in @ufc ?"

Several users responded to Nurmagomedov's claims and a myriad of opinions built up in an X thread.

@Notori6us said:

"Why should anyone call out the #14 ranked contender? 😂 You got blessed with a top 5 fight against Cory and bottled it."

@Omeirat5 stated:

"I like you umar and I am a big fan , but you should fight whoever ufc offers you now. You had a big chance for main event and to get in top5 and even maybe earn a title shot but you pulled out. I don’t think you can call anyone from top 10 out anymore. But I hope ufc rebooks cory"

@WayneAlt1 quipped:

"Because you’re the best, not a man alive ever beats you… you are the best you will fight for the title one day and win the greatest bantamweight of all time is you 🤷🏾‍♂️"

@BrandonsBandana said:

"Why not ask for Garbrandt for UFC 300? It could be a big fight for you."

@brianboom135 stated:

"Because they are scared. Atleast I wasn’t"

@SletKentDome quipped:

"No one knows you."

Umar Nurmagomedov's UFC pedigree

Umar Nurmagomedov last competed in January and bested Roani Barcelos in the process by scoring a first-round KO at UFC Fight Night: Strickland vs Imavov. He was supposed to fight Cory Sandhagen in August but was forced to withdraw due to a shoulder injury.

The Dagestan-based bantamweight debuted against Sergey Morozov in the UFC in January of 2021. He secured a rear naked choke win over him and, after that, defeated Brian Kelleher via RNC at UFC 272 last March.

Nurmagomedov also has a win over Nate Maness by way of a unanimous decision in June of last year. That is the entirety of his UFC run so far as he seemingly navigates an octagon return for 2024.