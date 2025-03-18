  • home icon
  • "No way!!!! That’s HUGEEEEEE" - Fans abuzz as undisputed super featherweight world champion signs with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions

By Dabeer Shah
Modified Mar 18, 2025 19:45 GMT
LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson - Source: Getty
Jake Paul has become a successful boxer and a boxing promoter

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm since making his debut back in 2020. Paul's Most Valuable Promotions has scooped the signature of undisputed women's super featherweight world champion Alycia Baumgardner.

Signing Baumgardner is a huge success for Paul's promotion who also has the likes of Amanda Serrano under its banner. Paul announced the new acquisition of his promotion on Instagram, saying:

"Ready to go to war for boxing and the fighters that join us. We lead and others follow. Please join me in welcoming the Undisputed Champion, Alycia Baumgardner, to MVP… THE MOST VALUABLE @alyciabaumgardner"
Check out Jake Paul's announcement below:

Many fans shared their response to the post. One of them wrote:

"No way!!!! That’s HUGEEEEEE"

Others wrote:

"I respect your business moves no cap"
"She fighting Jake Paul next? I got my money on her frfr"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Fan reactions
Fan reactions

Paul has faced former UFC champions and big-name fighters like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz. In his most recent fight, he faced off against Mike Tyson and won via unanimous decision.

Paul has so far stepped foot in the boxing ring 12 times winning 11 of those fights. His only loss came against Tommy Fury in 2023. The fight between the pair was a close contest and Fury ended up getting the split decision victory.

KSI agrees to meet Jake Paul's condition for their highly anticipated fight

Both Jake Paul and KSI are eager to settle their differences inside a boxing ring. But the hold up is the weight disparity between the fighters. KSI fights at cruiserweight and Jake Paul's last fight against Mike Tyson was at heavyweight. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, KSI said he'll be moving up in weight to face Paul:

''For me, I'm like, if weight is the problem, I'm going to start having to just get bigger and that's what I'm doing... He goes 'oh no, it's the weight, I'll fight you at 190 or 195lbs,' I'll go 'alright, let's go. I'm happy, let's go.' That's just it. So, for me to put on proper weight, it takes time... I feel like it has to happen, I want it to happen. I'm not ducking! I'm there and I'm ready, I've been ready."
Check out KSI's comments below (19:55):

youtube-cover

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
