"No wonder that coward Hotez wouldn’t debate him" - Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s terrific argument against physician wins Ben Askren over

Former UFC star Ben Askren took to Twitter to comment on the situation between Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Peter Jay Hotez. The two have gone back and forth, and Kennedy Jr. has challenged Dr. Hotez to a debate on the efficacy of vaccines.

Big-time celebrities like Joe Rogan and Andrew Tate have also expressed interest in wanting to see the debate and have offered funds that will go to charity to help coerce both Kennedy Jr. and Dr. Hotez into debating on a public forum. Comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan has even offered to moderate the debate on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

While Kennedy Jr. has not succeeded in goading Dr. Hotez into a debate as of yet, he did appear on NewsNation. On the show, he debated a family physician on vaccine safety and, in doing so, appeared to garner the support of none other than Ben Askren.

Askren backed Kennedy Jr. on Twitter, sharing a clip of the video along with the caption:

"Wow try to listen to this and say @RobertKennedyJr is a crazy conspiracy guy. No wonder that coward Hotez wouldn’t debate him, RFK would school him so bad. His knowledge in this space is second to none."

Check out Ben Askren's tweet below:

What did Robert F. Kennedy Jr. say that impressed Ben Askren?

On the show, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. defended his stance on childhood vaccines, which has been a particularly important issue to him through his election campaign.

Kennedy Jr. was asked to defend his stance, which was that vaccines aren't as safe as many believe, and they can be harmful to children. Dr. Tariq Butt, a member of the audience stated that many diseases, such as chicken pox, have been eradicated due to vaccines. He went on to state that this sort of thinking was "dangerous to the lives of millions."

Kennedy Jr. said that he was "never anti-vaccine" and went on to state that he merely believes that vaccines should be "safety-tested" more than they currently are before they are released into the retail market. This came after he previously said he would "ban all gain-of-function research" if elected president.

