Nong-O Hama doesn’t mess with his leg sweeps against Saemapetch

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama is undoubtedly one of the best strikers in the world today. He can also make the argument that he's one of the very best of all time.

Nong-O is a world champion in multiple weight classes, having won three Lumpinee Stadium world titles, one Rajadamnern Stadium title, two Thai national titles, and a ONE world title. He is currently on a 10-fight winning streak and has won his last 5 via knockout.

His near-perfect grasp of technique, controlled ferocity and god-level fight IQ is a rarity in any combat sport. His full arsenal of techniques was on full display when he defended his throne against the Saemapetch Fairtex back in 2019.

ONE Championship posted a memorable moment in the fight when the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai king put his challenger down with a well-timed leg sweep:

"Sit down 😤 Nong-O defends the ONE Bantamweight Muay Thai World Title from Jonathan Haggerty on April 21 at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video! Who will come out victorious? @nongogaiyanghadao"

Fans are in absolute awe of Nong-O Hama's picture-perfect timing and technique in executing the leg sweep:

Comments on Nong-O Hama's leg sweep on Saemapetch

@only1.sayy said it best:

"That was a fast drop"

@1973love_life said what we all said in our heads the moment we saw the video:

"Damn what a sweep"

@rob_mox made a prediction on the world champion's opponent this month:

"Nong-O will walk through whatever Haggerty throws at him. The dude is a beast."

Nong-O Hama will defend his world title at ONE Fight Night 9 against former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty. If successful, the Thai living legend will extend his record of successful world title defenses to eight.

ONE Fight Night 9 will take place on April 21 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes