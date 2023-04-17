Nong-O Hama gunning for bonus-winning performance at ONE Fight Night 9

ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama has produced one of the most impressive runs the promotion has ever seen since stepping inside the Circle for the first time in 2018.

After producing back-to-back wins in the promotion, the Thai star defeated Han Zi Hao to win the inaugural bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

After starting his career in ONE Championship with a run of five decision wins, the dominant champion appears to only be getting bigger as he picks up more momentum and builds on an already impressive streak.

The champ is now at a run of 10 consecutive wins inside the Circle with his last five all coming by stoppage. Stopping Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Felipe Lobo, Liam Harrison and Alaverdi Ramazanov consecutively, he is on the best run of his storied career.

At ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21, Nong-O Hama will once again headline a card live from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Searching for his eleventh straight win, the champ will look to defend his title against former flyweight Muay Thai world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the dominant bantamweight king said that he has got his eyes set on another emphatic stoppage win:

“In the five previous fights, I won by KO. And in the upcoming one, I am determined to get a bonus from Chatri [Sityodtong, ONE Chairman and CEO].”

Jonathan Haggerty will look to pull off a huge upset in the main event of ONE Fight Night 9 on April 21. The entire card will air live and free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

