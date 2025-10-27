  • home icon
  Nong-O laments war against explosive Rodtang at ONE 173: "He can bring the roar out of the audience"

Nong-O laments war against explosive Rodtang at ONE 173: "He can bring the roar out of the audience"

By James De Rozario
Published Oct 27, 2025 05:07 GMT
(From left) Muay Thai icons Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon go toe-to-toe at ONE 173. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Muay Thai icons Nong-O Hama and Rodtang Jitmuangnon go toe-to-toe at ONE 173. [Images: ONE Championship]

Nong-O Hama knows exactly what makes Rodtang Jitmuangnon so dangerous, and he's preparing to weather any storm that comes his way in their upcoming battle in Japan.

The two former ONE world champions collide in an all-Thai battle to determine the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. Their clash will be part of ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Nong-O, the promotion's former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, broke down what makes his younger compatriot one of the most feared strikers in combat sports today during his pre-fight interview with the organization.

"His most powerful weapon is his fists. Those nice fists can give people knockouts. He has great weapons, and he can bring the roar out of the audience," the 38-year-old offered.

Nong-O's technical precision, combined with Rodtang's aggression, should treat the fans to a nail-biting affair. Both men are the very best at what they do, and come fight night, they'd have to put their friendship aside in search of 26 pounds of gold.

Will it be 'The Iron Man' who ends his night as the flyweight Muay Thai king, or could Nong-O continue to prove that he ages like fine wine?

Denis Puric believes Nong-O could pull off a historic upset of Rodtang in Japan

Bosnian-Canadian striking veteran Denis Puric, who also features at ONE 173, was asked to share his predictions on this epic slugfest in Tokyo, Japan.

'The Bosnian Menace' acknowledged that while 'The Iron Man' remains a hot favorite to regain his throne atop the loaded flyweight Muay Thai division, he reckons Nong-O could be onto something special come fight night.

"I think it's possible [for him to beat Rodtang]. The boy's a beast. Nong-O is a legend, man. He's been in the game for so long. He's fought the best in the world," Puric shared.
On his end, Puric takes on former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa at ONE 173. Their clash will be contested at flyweight kickboxing.

Fight fans eager to witness this all-Thai classic can secure their tickets here. Those tuning in to ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri from around the world can visit watch.onefc.com for viewing details in their region.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
