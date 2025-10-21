  • home icon
  • Nong-O says beating Rodtang would be incredible career milestone at his age: “I would be very proud of myself”

Nong-O says beating Rodtang would be incredible career milestone at his age: “I would be very proud of myself”

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 21, 2025 05:37 GMT
Nong-O (L) vs Rodtang (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama of Thailand acknowledged that a victory over Rodtang Jitmuangnon would be the biggest of his legendary career.

The 38-year-old icon will vie for the vacant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against his compatriot in a massive superfight at ONE 173 on November 16.

Ahead of this Thai-on-Thai warfare at Ariake Arena, Nong-O spoke about what becoming a two-division world champion would mean to his legacy.

"There are many other legendary fighters. But there's one thing that I consider if I win in this upcoming fight, is that I would be very proud of myself for being at this age, and I still have it," he told ONE Championship in an exclusive interview.
Nong-O, a former Lumpinee Stadium and Rajadamnern Stadium World Champion, is eager to prove that he has a lot left in the tank.

His redemption win over ranked contender Kongthoranee Sor Sommai demonstrated he belongs among the flyweight division's best.

Now, Nong-O is ready to add another chapter to his remarkable story against ‘The Iron Man’.

Nong-O extremely pumped to face Rodtang

Nong-O Hama has no problem setting his friendship with Rodtang Jitmuangnon aside for the time being.

After all, there's 26 pounds of gold on the line and they are still professionals at the end of the day.

The former bantamweight Muay Thai world champion couldn't hide his excitement about figthing arguably the biggest star in 'The Art of Eight Limbs' today.

Nong-O said in the same ONE Championship interview:

"I feel really excited and happy to be fighting with Rodtang. Since I reduced my weight, I actually wanted to be a champion. Now that we are matched up, I'm really excited about this because Rodtang is globally famous."
Edited by Himakshu Vyas





