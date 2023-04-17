Nong-O trains power shots with legendary coach Trainer Gae ahead of ONE Fight Night 9

Nong-O Hama was letting loose with Trainer Gae during his preparations for ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video.

On April 21, Nong-O will look to continue his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title reign against Jonathan Haggerty. Although Haggerty is new to the division, the reigning world champion knows he can’t underestimate his upcoming opponent.

The 36-year-old has been going the extra mile while working with the world-renowned Trainer Gae. The Muay Thai coach posted a video of their preparations with the caption saying:

“For health with Nong Oh 🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭😊🙏🏻”

Since making his ONE debut in April 2018, Nong-O Hama has won ten consecutive Muay Thai bouts. In February 2019, the Thai superstar became the inaugural ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating Han Zi Hao. The 36-year-old has secured title defenses against Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK Saenchai, Liam Harrison, Alaverdi Ramazanov, and more.

Jonathan Haggerty looks to end the legendary title reign by securing an upset win at ONE Fight Night 9. Haggerty is a former flyweight Muay Thai world champion moving up a division to avoid a drastic weight cut.

The highly-anticipated bantamweight Muay Thai world title fight goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. In the co-main event, undefeated lightweight prospects Halil Amir and Maurice Abevi will look to make a statement with the massive platform provided.

ONE Fight Night 9 can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 9 fight card below:

