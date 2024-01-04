"Not even as big as Nate Diaz" - Fans fail to buy Sean O'Malley's claim of Conor McGregor-level star-power rise in 2024

Sean O'Malley has not been shy about his plans to reach Conor McGregor's level of star power. 'Suga' has even shared that he hopes to follow in the footsteps of 'The Notorious' by becoming a double champ before pursuing a boxing match. The bantamweight champion recently revealed that he will be as big as the former double champ by the end of 2024.

Speaking to Megan Olivi of ESPN, O'Malley stated:

"I would like to get another one in by the end of the year and be the biggest star in sports – not just combat sports. I think [if] I go out there and put two beautiful performances together [in 2024], I will be as big as Conor [McGregor]." [h/t MMA Junkie]

O'Malley's comments fell short with fans, however. Instagram user @kdotpenn claimed the bantamweight champion isn't even as big as Nate Diaz:

"He’s not even as big as Nate Diaz"

@therealahsanmalik went one step further, alleging that O'Malley isn't even the biggest star in his own division, let alone all of sports:

"This guys not even the most popular guy in his own weight class and he’s talking abt the biggest star in all of sports 😂 😂 😂"

@praizz1of1 suggested the UFC will never see another McGregor:

"Boy you just ain’t smooth on the mic like Connor matter of fact they’ll never be another Connor, everything fell in place perfectly for that man"

@fwhov seconded that notion:

"Don’t think we’ll see someone as big as Conor ever in UFC"

@kevinmannbro believes that O'Malley lacks charisma:

"He is a good fighter, but his persona lacks a ton of charisma that other bigger names have."

Ilia Topuria snubs Sean O'Malley bout; claims he will face Conor McGregor

Sean O'Malley recently claimed that Ilia Topuria will serve as his Eddie Alvarez, who Conor McGregor famously defeated via second-round TKO at UFC 205 to become the first double champ in UFC history, tweeting:

"Illias my Eddie."

Topuria responded on Thursday by calling out O'Malley while questioning his star power:

"I offered to fight you but the UFC told me that you are only good for fighting in teenagers' places, because that’s your only fan base .Our fight will never happen. After fighting Volk I will fight Conor. and you will come as a fan boy. After seeing your ppv numbers the only thing I can offer you is that you fight in the preliminaries of my card."

While it is unlikely that Topuria will face McGregor due to the size difference between the two, it is clear that he does not believe O'Malley is a big enough star for his next bout. The No.5-ranked featherweight will challenge Alexander Volkanovski for his title at UFC 298, while the bantamweight champion will look to defend his title against Marlon 'Chito' Vera at UFC 299.