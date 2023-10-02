"Not even looking him in the eye" - Floyd Mayweather congratulating Canelo Alvarez after recent win receives mixed reactions

Floyd Mayweather has come under fire from fans after being photographed congratulating Canelo Alvarez after his win.

Alvarez faced Jermell Charlo last weekend as he looked to defend his undisputed status as the world champion in the super middleweight division. Charlo had dared to step up two weight divisions in an attempt to achieve that feat, but fell short as Canelo put one one of the performances of his career.

Alvarez came out firing from the off and continued his relentless style across every round. The 33-year-old also nearly found a finish after knocking Charlo down in the seventh round but the bout went the distance, with Canelo Alvarez getting the nod via one-sided unanimous decision.

Following his victory, Floyd Mayweather, who was sat ringside for the fight, was pictured shaking the hand of Alvarez.

Expand Tweet

The photo has recieved mixed reactions from fans, with many highlighting Mayweather's expressionless face whilst talking to Alvarez. One fan even noted that 'Money' wasn't looking Canelo Alvarez in the eye:

"He not even looking him in the eye."

Another fan wrote:

"Bruh look at canelos face, then look at Floyd’s face. Tells the whole story."

X user @mind_over_all even stated that Mayweather looked "bitter" due to the Mexican boxer's success in the ring since he retired:

"Mayweather is the bitter ex that hates to see Canelo do good"

Check out more reactions below:

More fan reactions

Jermell Charlo reacts to defeat to Canelo Alvarez

Jermell Charlo has voiced his respect and admiration for Canelo Alvarez following his unanimous decision loss to the super middleweight champ.

'Iron Man' was hoping to make history as only the second male boxer to become an undisputed champion in two divisions, but things didn't go to plan as Alvarez once again made a world class opponent look distinctly average.

Following his unanimous decision loss to the Mexican, Charlo spoke to the press and admitted that the added weight affected his performance, but didn't want to take any credit away from Canelo Alvarez. He said:

“Canelo is a motherf*cking beast. You know what I’m saying? He’s an ox. Maybe I felt that more because of the fact that this is my first time at the weight division. I wish I could have gained a little bit more weight in between the weigh-in to that time, but I can’t control my body. God has this already written.”

Catch Charlo's comments here:

Expand Tweet

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jermall Charlo: Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates