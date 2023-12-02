Fans are loving the arrival of Conor McGregor’s fourth child.

Earlier this week, McGregor extended his family with Dee Devlin by welcoming their fourth child, a baby boy. The former two-division UFC champion now has three boys and a girl, his oldest being six-year-old Conor Jr.

Over the past few days, ‘The Notorious’ has posted several pictures on social media of the newest addition to his family. McGregor’s latest photo featured him holding his newborn upright with a big smile.

McGregor’s recent X post featured numerous fans congratulating him and sharing positive comments about his healthy baby boy:

“Paparazzi pissing him off already. Not even a month old, and he's famous. So cute”

“Future UFC champ champ in the arms of a Former UFC champ champ”

“Lil bro was bred to fight”

“Congrats man - he’s already flexing!”

“Hes a fighter already man! God bless you and your family.”

“This baby is not messing around! He says: “try me, see what happens””

“Epic photo of the two champions! Congrats on the biggest win of your life”

"Already looks like a gangster, don’t mess with this baby guys."

Twitter comments

Conor McGregor is expected to make his highly-anticipated Octagon return in early 2024. Therefore, his fourth child came at the perfect time before he was fully locked into a training camp.

The question is, when exactly is the former two-division UFC champion expected to fight again?

Is Conor McGregor fighting in the UFC 300 main event?

The UFC’s historic 300th numbered event will likely take place in April 2024. Although there is plenty of time, the MMA community has begun debating who should be featured in the main event of one of the most highly-anticipated fight cards of the decade.

Conor McGregor has been mentioned repeatedly as a possible candidate for the UFC 300 main event. Although nothing is confirmed, ‘The Notorious’ is a logical option because his return timeline is around April.

Dana White has confirmed that McGregor’s next opponent will be Michael Chandler. The 37-year-old former Bellator champion has become a massive superstar due to his action-packed wars and electrifying finishes.

Chandler also solidified a meeting with ‘The Notorious’ after coaching against him on The Ultimate Fighter Season 31. It’ll be intriguing to see if ‘Iron’ can capitalize on the opportunity and spoil McGregor’s return.