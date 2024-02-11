“Not every day the champion is calling out the top contender” - Jonathan Haggerty determined to put a beating on Felipe Lobo

Jonathan Haggerty has been waiting for a long time to fight Felipe Lobo. On Friday, February 16, the wait will finally be over.

Returning to the site where he claimed not one, but two ONE world championships — Lumpinee Boxing Stadium — ‘The General’ will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai title on the line against Brazilian striker and No. 3-ranked contender Felipe Lobo in the ONE Fight Night 19 headliner on Amazon Prime Video.

Typically, the reigning world champion is inundated with callouts from hungry contenders. However, this time, Jonathan Haggerty was the one calling out his opponent.

“The General” is always ready 😏 How will his World Title defense against Felipe Lobo go down on February 16 at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo?”

“Not every day the champion is calling out the top contender” - Jonathan Haggerty

Haggerty and Lobo have continuously taunted one another when crossing paths, leading to a significant build-up of animosity between the two. On Friday night, they’ll finally have the opportunity to settle things when they meet inside Bangkok’s legendary Mecca of Muay Thai.

Jonathan Haggerty gunning for another highlight-reel KO against Felipe Lobo

In his last two appearances under the ONE banner, Jonathan Haggerty has scored sensational back-to-back knockouts against Thai icon Nong-O Hama and current ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade. ‘The General’ is confident that he will add yet another highlight-reel KO when he meets the ‘Demolition Man’ in Thailand.

“I’m excited for it, you know,” Haggerty told ONE Championship. “Every time I step foot in the ring I’m going for the knockout. I believe I can knock him out. I’m very confident.”

Who leaves The Land of Smiles with the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai championship? Let us know your prediction in the comments section below.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in U.S. primetime on February 16.