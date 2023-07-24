"Not your fault she lost" - Fan reveals Molly McCann told him off for asking for a photo after loss, MMA twitter reacts

UFC flyweight Molly McCann did not have the best night at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura. She lost a second straight fight to an unranked Julija Stoliarenko.

McCann fell to a first round submission via an armbar in the very first round against Stoliarenko. Her previous fight also ended in a submission loss at the hands of Erin Blanchfield but it was a kimura that sealed her fate then.

McCann's sour mood extended into returning main event victor Tom Aspinall's afterparty. Fans who were attending the party tweeted about her frustration at being asked for a picture. They wrote:

"We got invited to Tom Aspinalls after party last night after the fights, and as we were leaving, I got shouted at by Molly for asking for a photo [grimacing face emoji]. Still got it though, but she wasn't too happy about it [smiling face with open mouth and cold sweat emoji]"

We got invited to Tom Aspinalls after party last night after the fights, and as we were leaving, I got shouted at by Molly for asking for a photo. Still got it though, but she wasn't too happy about it

Fans on Twitter responded in support of their fellow fans.

"Not your fault she lost."

Fans peppered them with questions and asked for the complete lowdown including her potential injury status.

"Need the full story lol"

Jordain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @McDainMMA @tj_jurk I walked up, politely asked if we could get a picture before we left. She went off asking me if I had even said "please," which I thought I had. But even if I hadn't, my delivery was polite and respectful overall, I never just walked up and said geez a photo. Was taken back a bit

"Was she drunk?"

Jordain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @McDainMMA @Von_Weeden She was drinking. Came bouncing up the bar screaming she wants a Stella. Had to tell her they'd sold out

"Is her hand in a cast or something?"

Jordain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @McDainMMA @MMAFayce It was in a sling support and wearing an Irish flag

"Hope u had a sick night dude! Im feeling it now haha"

"Was class mate, just sharing a room with them all was an experience itself! Hope you had a belter man, don't check your bank account"

Jordain 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @McDainMMA @BigShepmo Was class mate, just sharing a room with them all was an experience itself! Hope you had a belter man, don't check your bank account 🤣🤣

Julija Stoliarenko denies easy armbar submission win against Molly McCann

Julija Stoliarenko was clinical against Molly McCann and took very little time to take the fight to the canvas and try to submit her opponent.

While McCann attempted to fight off a rear naked choke attempt, she exposed herself to an armbar which Stoliarenko immediately locked in. It did not take much for McCann to submit as she was very prompt in tapping out, leading fans to suggest an uncontested submission for Stoliarenko.

Julija Stoliarenko denied these suggestions in her post-fight press conference and spoke about her adapting her offense according to Molly McCann's defense.

She said:

"I just grabbed it. Oh she tried, she tried to [get back on her feet]... For takedown [defense] she actually stood pretty good posture. So I just changed little bit plan, how to take her down, and I did my job."

Check out Julija Stoliarenko's full comments below: