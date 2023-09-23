“Not many get up from that punch” - Zhilei Zhang’s ‘nuclear’ right hand sends Joe Joyce crashing down to the canvas, sparking concern amongst fans

2023 brings another sour patch in Joe Joyce's boxing career as he yet again succumbed to a knockout loss to Zhilei Zhang at the Wembley Arena.

The second meeting between the two men ended up becoming a much worse memory for the Brit as he suffered a third-round KO as opposed to the sixth-round finish he faced during his first meeting with the Chinese national.

This weekend at Wembley, Zhang floored 'The Juggernaut' with a crippling right hand preventing him from recovering before the 10-count.

The nuclear right hand impressed viewers around the world while also sparking concerns as to how Zhilei Zhang would shake up the heavyweight division. Let's take a look at a few Twitter responses spawned in the wake of the crushing blow.

Twitter user @nige_bingley opined:

"Not many get up from that punch. I'm surprised he got up at all."

Another user @AdamKnights04 wrote:

"What A KO !! Asleep When He Touches The Canvas !! 🥊"

@JahidFullStop stated:

"Everyone gassing up Joyce’s chin a while back now feels like when the titanic was deemed 'unsinkable'. hindsight’s a wonderful thing."

Twitter user @TheSportsGuyyy opined:

"Zhang does this to AJ [Anthony Joshua] too btw."

Fight fan @samuelleumas04 predicted:

"And we know now that [Tyson] Fury won't fight him. He prefers to fight an MMA fighter in Boxing. 😂"

@AmitChampaneri1 wrote:

"Styles make fights and Zhang is all wrong for Joyce! What a spectacular shot! Brutal KO! Wow! 🥊💥😮"

Fight fan @JohnRaf38663945 wrote:

"As soon as that shot landed you could see that was it."

Another user @A_J__11 wrote:

"Absolutely slept him. Juggernaut? Naaaa less of the Jugger."

@Big_Red_84 opined:

"The most telegraphed shot in boxing. He showed him exactly what was going to happen."

A concerned fan, @ReedyJNR_, wrote:

"Lucky he didn’t make the count, because that could of ended a lot worse!"

Zhilei Zhang calls out Tyson Fury after statement win against Joe Joyce

At 40 years old, it looks like Zhilei Zhang has no desire to slow down. The Chinese national wants a world title fight next, and he made his aspirations clear in a rather creative callout to Tyson Fury, after his win against Joe Joyce.

During his post-fight interview, 'Big Bang' interacted with the roaring Wembley crowd asking them:

"I want to add the audience, I want to ask a question. Do you want to see me shut Tyson Fury up?"

Catch Zhilei Zhang's comments below (3:58):

'Big Bang' holds a pro boxing record of 26-1-1, with 21 of his wins coming via knockouts. He is currently on a two-fight win streak.