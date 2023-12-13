“Nothing is better than ONE” – Strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella stacks praise on ‘gigantic’ ONE Championship

Jonathan Di Bella has enjoyed his tenure throughout ONE Championship and he confidently asserts that no other promotion can hold a candle to what the world’s largest martial arts organization possesses.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion oozes class each time that he has stepped inside the Circle but Di Bella says the relationship goes both ways.

As fans have become invested in him and his career, he has felt right at home at ONE Championship and says that nothing can compare to his experience as part of this roster.

Jonathan Di Bella feels more at home than ever and it’s been a match made in heaven for him during his run with the promotion thus far.

During an in-studio appearance on The MMA Hour, he told Ariel Helwani that the experience of competing under the ONE banner is unlike anything else he has witnessed in his career:

“It was good, it was a good experience [competing in Glory] but nothing is better than ONE, the shows, ONE events are huge man. Every time I go there, like I get Muay Thai fans, people in Thailand. Everybody knows who I am. It's crazy. ONE is gigantic.”

Watch the full interview below:

Jonathan Di Bella’s performances are poetry in motion

ONE Championship fans are accustomed to watching the best strikers in the world compete against one another which is a high bar for a new signing like Jonathan Di Bella.

Fortunately, the 27-year-old has been able to exceed expectations with his performances inside the Circle, which have proven his worth to the fans and the promotion.

Di Bella couldn’t have asked for a better opening statement than his ONE strawweight kickboxing title win in one of the best fights of 2022 against Zhang Peimian.

He returned this year to solidify his reign with a title defense against Danial Williams at ONE Fight Night 15 that once again showed that he is here to stay.

