“Nothing really changed much” – Confident Liam Nolan unfazed by change of opponent at ONE Fight Night 18

The fight game is indeed unpredictable, and it’s never easy to prepare for an opponent only for him to be replaced at the last minute. Ever the consummate professional, Liam Nolan understands that scenarios like this one are unavoidable in combat sports.

As such, ‘Lethal’ heads into ONE Fight Night 18 business as usual, where he’ll now take on promotional newcomer Ali Aliev.

Initially penciled to fight Theo Avon inside ‘The Mecca of Muay Thai’ Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Nolan shifts his attention to a different foe after the Frenchman withdrew at late notice.

Instead of worrying about what his new adversary brings, the confident Nolan said he’ll simply focus on his own skills since it’s going to power him to victory.

The British slugger told ONE:

“Nothing really changed much in my approach. Aliev is slightly taller than Avon, but I’m sticking to what I’ve worked on through and not really focus on what my opponent is going to do.”

Liam Nolan continued:

“Focusing on me is what has gotten me over so many bumps in the road over the last year and I’m going to the same again.”

ONE Fight Night 18: Gasanov vs. Oh on Prime Video will air live on US Primetime on January 12, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

Liam Nolan won’t take Ali Aliev lightly

Despite his opponent coming in on less than a week’s notice, Nolan said he’ll remain wary of Ali Aliev, considering he’s coming from a solid camp. The Russian ONE debutant trains at Venum Fight Camp in Pattaya, Thailand, known for producing some proven killers.

‘Lethal’ told ONE in the same interview:

“It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, so I haven’t been able to see much of him. But I’m expecting him to be very good as he represents Team Mehdi Zatout. The Russian fighters there are always strong. I’m anticipating a good fight, but I’m looking to take him out.”