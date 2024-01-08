"Now that's a humble brag" - Fans react after former UFC title challenger calls himself "sh*t"

Despite a turbulent run at the tail end of his UFC career, Darren Till continues to gain fan affection on social media.

Since getting released by the UFC in early 2023, Till has remained active on social media. Most recently, the former welterweight title challenger released an old photo of himself in a sparring session with Sean Strickland, claiming he "battered" the champion in a boxing gym. Fans were speculative in the comments, leading to an interesting exchange.

At first glance, Till appeared to be boasting his skills with the post while dumping on Strickland's boxing ability. However, fan perspective would quickly change.

One particular fan asked Till:

"Why he's a champion and you didn't become one?"

Till humorously responded by saying:

"Cos am s***"

Darren Till responding to a fan question on Instagram [via @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]

Fans loved Till's reaction and response. The post would also make its way to Reddit, where viewers would also share a laugh.

Other fan comments read:

"Just had bad luck brother hopefully big comeback in a different promotion"

"🤣😂🤣"

"Don't say that about yourself, champ someday"

"Let me train with you"

View more fan reactions to Darren Till's comment below:

Fan reactions to Darren Till's comedic comment [via @darrentill2.0 on Instagram]

When is former UFC title challenger Darren Till going to fight again?

After getting released by the UFC in 2023, fans have wondered when and where Darren Till will return to fighting.

In a recent Instagram post on Nov. 3, 2023, Till announced that his focus in training now centers primarily around boxing. Till claimed that he is now a boxer, though plans to return to MMA in the future.

At the end of his caption, 'The Gorilla' called out BKFC star Mike Perry. Till and Perry have called each other out numerous times throughout their careers, including during Perry's reign in BKFC.

More recently, Till was called out by former UFC middleweight Sam Alvey after the latter's Karate Combat debut earned him the promotion's heavyweight champion. While Till has expressed interest in a potential bare-knuckle fight in BKFC, the former welterweight title challenger has not had the same reaction to the proposed karate fight.