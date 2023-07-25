"Now this is Kenergy" - Mike Tyson triggers 'Barbie sequel' demands among fans with bold fashion statement

Mike Tyson is among the greatest boxers ever to grace the squared circle. Apart from being a generation-defining pugilist, the former heavyweight champion is also a prominent voice in contemporary culture and is known for his unfettered way of living life.

Tyson recently posted a picture of himself on Instagram, sporting a pink overcoat and a pink hat. The post was hilariously captioned:

"I dare you to try to rock this without getting your ass kicked."

Fans saw Tyson's bold fashion statement as an antithesis to his fierce reputation in the ring. They took to the post's comments section to compare the boxer's fit to the theme of the recently released 'Barbie' movie.

One fan jokingly wrote:

"My outfit to watch Barbie."

One user compared Tyson to Ken from the Barbie universe and joked:

"Now this is Kenergy. Get Mr. Mike Tyson signed up for the Barbie sequel."

Another fan humorously wrote:

"POV: You are going to watch Barbie after Oppenheimer."

One user wrote:

"I need that outfit when I walk around my block in Florida. My neighbors would be so jealous. I love it!"

Another user jokingly asked:

"Bee Tyson vs. Willie Wonka Tyson?"

Another user chimed in:

"I'm Willy Wonka, welcome to my chocolate factory."

Check out some more reactions below:

Screenshots from @miketyson on Instagram

Mike Tyson offers to train Francis Ngannou for his upcoming Tyson Fury boxing match

Mike Tyson is open to taking up the role of a boxing coach. The legendary boxer recently claimed he'd love to train Francis Ngannou for his long-awaited boxing match against Tyson Fury and refused to dismiss the Cameroonian's chances against the WBC heavyweight champion.

After months of speculation, Ngannou and Fury are set to go head-to-head in the boxing ring on October 28 in Saudi Arabia. The ten-round affair will mark the former UFC heavyweight champion's boxing debut, and he will reportedly make the biggest payday of his career opposite 'The Gypsy King'.

In a recent interview with ES News, Mike Tyson was asked about the heavyweight boxing blockbuster later this year, to which he replied:

"Yeah, I think anything's possible. He packs a hard punch."

When asked if he'd consider coaching Francis Ngannou, Tyson replied:

"I would like to do that, yeah. That would be cool. I like that."

Watch the full video below:

While it's unclear if Mike Tyson will show Ngannou some trade tricks, the Cameroonian previously called upon Lennox Lewis to help him train for Tyson Fury. However, it remains to be seen if either of the two legends will take on coaching roles.