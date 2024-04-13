"Now we need Buffer to say it on fight night" - Fans thrilled with Jon Anik's "Jim f*cking Miller" call at the UFC 300 weigh-ins

When Jim Miller walked onto the scale at the UFC 300 weigh-ins on April 12, Jon Anik introduced the lightweight veteran as "Jim f****** Miller," much to the delight of the fighter with the most wins in the promotion's history.

Fans loved the gesture from Anik and expressed their thoughts on social media.

One fan called the introduction "amazing" and pushed for Buffer to read out the same line in the octagon.

The comment read:

"That's amazing. Now we need Buffer to say it on fight night."

Miller initially proposed the idea during UFC Vegas 84 fight week as he prepared to face Gabriel Benitez. Miller claimed that while he was excited to be on the UFC 300 card, he wanted to be introduced as "Jim f****** Miller" instead of his official "A-10" nickname.

The introduction, however, will likely not come out of Buffer's mouth as he introduces Miller in the second fight of the night. The iconic UFC ring announcer previously said he would not be able to utter the line "Jim f****** Miller" due to the prelims being broadcasted on ESPN.

Other fans commented:

"Greatness recognizes greatness!"

"@Jon_Anik is a legend for that"

"Jon Anik is a f****** legend"

"Anik always gets the pronunciation right"

View more fan reactions to Jon Anik's introduction of Jim Miller below:

Who is Jim Miller fighting at UFC 300?

In his 56th professional fight, Jim Miller will be one of 26 fighters to compete on UFC 300. Having previously picked up wins at UFC 100 and UFC 200, Miller could attempt to be the only fighter to complete the trifecta with another win on April 13.

With wins in five of his last six fights, Miller will face no. 14 ranked Bobby Green in the early prelims of the event.

Green, 31-15-1, is coming off a knockout loss to Jalin Turner at UFC Austin in what many fans felt was one of the worst referee stoppages in MMA history. Before his last fight, Green had collected back-to-back wins over Tony Ferguson and Grant Dawson.

