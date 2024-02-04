"Now u look like iron man" - Fans react as Robert Whittaker looks to be in amazing shape ahead of UFC 298

Fans are impressed by Robert Whittaker’s physique ahead of his upcoming fight at UFC 298.

On Feb. 17, the UFC will travel to the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for a pay-per-view event headlined by Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria. The featherweight title fight isn’t the only intriguing matchup at UFC 298, as Whittaker takes on Paulo Costa in the co-main event.

Earlier today, Whittaker shared an update on his training camp by sharing several Instagram photos in the gym. The social media post was captioned with the following message:

“I’m coming #UFC298”

Fans filled the Instagram comment section with support for Whittaker:

“1 loss to dricus and now u look like iron man, **** rob”

“Looking shredded buddy! Looking forward to seeing you get in there!!”

“Looking good here Robbie”

“Let’s go @robwhittakermma made for it.”

"My boys looking jacked"

“There’s no Secret Juice that can save him”

Robert Whittaker believes he would defeat Dricus du Plessis “nine times out of 10”

In July 2023, Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis fought in a number-one contender fight at UFC 290. Du Plessis was considered a sizeable underdog before shocking the crowd with a second-round TKO win against the former UFC middleweight champion.

Earlier this week, Whittaker participated in a pre-fight week press conference for UFC 298 and had this to say about Du Plessis:

"Dricus is a hungry guy, man. You saw in his last fight. I think I underestimated that hunger. I still do believe I beat him nine times out of 10. I still believe I’m a better fighter than he is, that I have a better skill set than he does, but mate, a big strong guy that’s hungry and willing to leave it all there? You need to match that. I feel I didn’t do that in that last fight."

Robert Whittaker has added motivation heading into UFC 298 to bounce back from his loss against Dricus du Plessis. Meanwhile, Paulo Costa is also determined to emerge victorious on Feb. 17, as he hasn’t fought since securing a unanimous decision win against Luke Rockhold in Aug. 2022.

Watch Whittaker's comments starting at 8:15 below: