Ok Rae Yoon admits he was impressed by Stamp Fairtex’s striking at ONE Fight Night 10

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon will have his eyes on a feisty battle between his training partner, Ham Seo Hee, and Stamp Fairtex when ONE Fight Night 14 unfolds inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The South Korean superstar has been helping his teammate at Team Mad prep herself for her first shot at a world title. With experience as a divisional king, his help could be vital for the No.2-ranked atomweight contender on the stacked September 29 bill.

Ok hopes to see Ham cross the finish line with 26 pounds of gold resting on her shoulder. However, he feels that the atomweight superstar will need to navigate past Stamp’s striking to attain the interim atomweight crown.

The 32-year-old witnessed the Thai’s stand-up repertoire firsthand during ONE Championship’s on-ground debut show in the United States, ONE Fight Night 10, this past May.

Being a brawler himself, he senses something special within the Pattaya native's striking arsenal after her demolition of Alyse Anderson inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Ok said:

“I watched Stamp’s fight in front of my eyes in the United States. She was very good at stand-up fighting.”

With the Thai’s striking catching his attention, the South Korean athlete will possibly provide notes or tips to Ham as she attempts to create history for herself in her MMA journey.

ONE Fight Night 14 will be available live and free for active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 29.