Ok Rae Yoon believes Ham Seo Hee is simply a better MMA fighter than Stamp Fairtex

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon will be watching the events unfold at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham very closely. His Team MAD comrade, No.2-ranked women’s atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee, is in for the biggest fight of her career.

Ham is set to face former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Stamp Fairtex of Thailand in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14. The fight is for the ONE women’s interim atomweight world title, created with the blessing of reigning queen Angela Lee.

Although Stamp is a formidable fighter by all means, Ok believes that Ham is simply better in all aspects when it comes to mixed martial arts.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, the notorious ‘legend killer’ shared his thoughts on the matchup. He believes his teammate will have the upper hand.

The 32-year-old former ONE lightweight world champion said:

“She had already earned world championships [in striking sports] and seemed to be using her striking well, even after transitioning to MMA. However, I think this sport is highly relative, and I believe Ham Seo Hee will do better comparatively.”

Second-ranked atomweight MMA contender Ham Seo Hee of South Korea will do battle with Stamp Fairtex, the No.1-ranked contender and ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix champion in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

The event is set to be broadcast live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime.