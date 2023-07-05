Ok Rae Yoon confident he can beat Christian Lee in a third fight: “I’ll bring the title back”

No.1-ranked ONE lightweight contender Ok Rae Yoon sympathizes with Christian Lee’s loss, but admits he still has an ax to grind in the circle with his rival. After all, two of the best 170-pound fighters in the promotion split their first two encounters, and Ok wants a final match for all the marbles.

Following his dominant victory over Lowen Tynanes at the monumental ONE Fight Night 10 spectacle last March, the former lightweight kingpin expressed his desire to settle the score between him and ‘The Warrior’:

“When Christian Lee returns, I think we have to compete immediately. It doesn’t matter anytime, and I’ll bring the title back.”

Lee is currently on a hiatus following the tragic passing of his sister and fellow ONE fighter Victoria Lee earlier this year. ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, though, said the two-division ONE world champion will likely resume his career next year.

In the meantime, both the lightweight and welterweight divisions will be moving on through interim world title bouts. Ok likely secured his spot given his No.1 contender status in the lightweight ranks and wants a unifying bout with Lee once he’s ready to return.

The Team Mad representative shocked the world at ONE: Revolution in 2021 when he outpointed and dethroned the Singaporean-American after a grueling five-round war.

Lee, however, got even in the most decisive way possible, annihilating OK in under two rounds at ONE 160 last year.

After getting back in the winning column after that bitter defeat, Ok wants to reclaim his lost throne and knows he’ll cross paths with Lee anew one way or the other.

