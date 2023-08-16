Ok Rae Yoon says Ham Seo Hee’s striking skills are better than Stamp Fairtex’s

There aren’t many mixed martial arts fighters today who are as dangerous on the feet as Stamp Fairtex is.

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon, however, believes that his stablemate Ham Seo Hee has Stamp beat in the striking arts.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Ok said his Team MAD teammate is better than Stamp on the feet.

Ok’s theory will be put to the test when Ham and Stamp square off for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world championship at ONE Fight Night 14 this September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The South Korean star said:

“That being said, I believe that Ham Seo Hee’s MMA striking skills surpass those of Stamp.”

Ham is one of the best women’s fighters in the world right now and holds a perfect 3-0 record in ONE Championship. The 36-year-old won multiple titles in her storied career including belts from Rizin, Road FC, and Jewels.

A pioneer of women’s MMA, Ham used a strong kickboxing base to capture 26 wins across her professional career.

Stamp, though, started her martial arts career not in MMA but in Muay Thai.

The Thai megastar has been fighting professionally since she was a schoolgirl and that deep background in the “art of eight limbs” made her one of the most ferocious strikers in the world.

Stamp was just in her second appearance in ONE Championship when she captured the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title after dominating Chuang Kai Ting in October 2018.

She then added the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title to her collection when she beat Janet Todd via unanimous decision in February 2019.

ONE Fight Night 14 is ONE Championship’s ninth Amazon card of the year and will stream live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.