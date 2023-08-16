Ok Rae Yoon warns Stamp Fairtex not to underestimate Ham Seo Hee’s striking: “She is also a skilled fighter”

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon believes Stamp Fairtex will be in for a rude awakening if she disregards Ham Seo Hee’s striking skills at ONE Fight Night 14.

The promotion’s top two atomweight fighters will vie for the division’s interim crown in the headlining act of ONE’s return to its home base Singapore Indoor Stadium on September 29.

Stamp, who previously held the atomweight world championships in Muay Thai and kickboxing, is seeking to add the title of MMA champion to her glowing resume.

Given the Thai megastar’s unparalleled mastery of “The Art of Eight Limbs”, most fans and pundits alike believe she will have the upper hand against Ham if the fight stays on the feet.

However, Ok Rae Yoon disagrees, claiming that disregarding ‘Hamzzang’s own striking capabilities would be a foolish mistake. The South Korean slugger told ONE Championship:

“She [Ham Seo Hee] is also a skilled fighter with an impressive track record in stand-up fighting.”

Ok Rae Yoon trains with Ham on a daily basis at Team Mad, so he knows firsthand just how deadly her underrated striking arsenal truly is.

Before transitioning to MMA full-time, the now 36-year-old had an impressive run in the kickboxing circuit, where she won eight of her 11 career matches.

Ham is indeed one of the most well-rounded fighters in women’s MMA today, capable of dictating the tempo of the bout wherever it goes. We saw her versatility in her back-to-back victories over the tough Denice Zamboanga. The second-ranked atomweight also completely outclassed Itsuki Hirata in her last outing at ONE Fight Night 8 last March.

As Ok Rae Yoon suggests, don’t be surprised if Ham Seo Hee more than holds her own in a striking battle against the sensational Stamp Fairtex.

ONE Fight Night 14 will air live in US primetime free of charge for those with a Prime Video subscription in the United States and Canada.