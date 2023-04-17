Ok Rae Yoon not worried about Lowen Tynanes’ grappling

Former ONE lightweight world champion Ok Rae Yoon is gearing up for his highly anticipated return to the circle.

The division’s No.1-ranked contender is fresh off a devastating loss to now-reigning king Christian ‘The Warrior’ Lee last August. He is looking to get back into world title contention by stringing together a couple of victories.

The South Korean definitely has a tough test ahead of him though, as he takes on Lee’s fellow Hawaiian, the dangerous Lowen Tynanes. Ok Rae Yoon and Tynanes will meet at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video.

The sold-out event broadcasts live from 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream live and absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Tynanes is a very powerful wrestler and has an impressive 11-1 record, including three knockouts and four submissions. The Hawaiian was previously ranked in the top five on two occasions, but failed to gain any ground.

Against Ok, Tynanes has an opportunity to claim the division’s pole position, but the South Korean star does not plan on giving ground.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Ok compared Tynanes with his previous opponents, addressing Tynanes’ wrestling in particular. He said:

“Ever since I’ve started fighting in ONE Championship, I have fought against fighters with a style similar to Lowen Tynanes. Marat Gafurov, Eddie Alvarez, and Christian Lee all feel like they have better grappling compared to Lowen Tynanes’ grappling. So, I think there will be no problem as long as the performances in the previous matches can come out.”

After defeating a murderer’s row of names, including Gafurov, Alvarez, and Lee, Ok became known amongst fans as ‘The Legend Killer’. He can certainly add Tynanes to his list of downed foes if he wins in Colorado.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the updates on ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs Moraes III on Prime Video

