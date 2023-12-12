"Old c*nt" 'Rampage' Jackson stoops low enough to body shame Tai Tuivasa in bizarre social media war

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson and Tai Tuivasa are two fighters that few would have connected until recently. However, both men have found themselves at the center of an odd social media spat after 'Rampage' claimed, on an Instagram video, that he could body slam the UFC heavyweight if he's enraged enough.

The comment drew Tuivasa's attention, who took aim at the MMA legend with some trash-talk:

"Rampage you old c*nt stop making peoples necks go green selling those fake chains"

This, however, caused Jackson to respond with some of his own trash-talk:

"Behave young buck behave, before i tell the UFC to ban belly dancers from fighting then you'll be over here selling chains with me"

For his part, Tuivasa took Jackson's comments in stride, responding with several laughing face emojis. It isn't the Australian heavyweight's first time engaging in online trash talk. However, his previous spats have generally consisted of him having brief back-and-forths with fans instead of other fighters.

Meanwhile, 'Rampage' Jackson has been known for using trash talk during his days as an active MMA fighter. While he hasn't competed in the sport since December 29, 2019, he is not retired. He also recently took part in Fight Circus 6: The Rise or Fall of Sloppy Balboa.

Instead of MMA, it was a two-on-two boxing match that saw him team up with Bob Sapp, a hulking combat sports superstar of yesteryear, known predominantly for his large size and alleged habit of throwing fights. The pair took on Jon Nutt and another fighter known only as Woody.

Is Tai Tuivasa the only MMA fighter 'Rampage' Jackson has body-shamed?

As it turns out, Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson has body-shamed more than one MMA fighter. Today, it was successful UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. But 14 years ago, it was The Ultimate Fighter 10 contestant Darrill Schoonover, whose rotund physique drew Jackson's attention, who mockingly referred to him as 'T*tties.'

Jackson bullied Schoonover relentlessly on the show, which led to a heated altercation. Jackson notably claimed on his JAXXON PODCAST that a fight between the two is in the works, saying:

"The promotor wanted me to fight. I was like, 'Okay, I'll come back and fight grudge matches only.' So, I'm going to fight 'T*tties' from The Ultimate Fighter. He just signed the contract, like yesterday or today for December. Yeah, I'll be in shape. By that time, I'll be 230, hopefully, and I'll fight 'T*tties.'"

Check out a clip of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's remarks below (1:14:32):